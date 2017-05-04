Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West To Drop Tyga From GOOD Label Over Kylie Jenner Split

Tyga is in serious trouble. After losing his ladylove, Kylie Jenner, over his support for baby mama, Blac Chyna, in her custody battle against her other baby daddy, Rob Kardashian.

The 27-year-old rapper’s career might end up taking a hit over the situation in his private life because he is signed to Kanye West’s label, GOOD Music.

West, who is Jenner’s brother-in-law, is now facing pressure from other members of the family to drop Tyga as an artist.

The “Fade” singer’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has reportedly asked him to get rid of the father of one who has not put out a big hit song for quite a while.

The reality television icon wants Tyga gone for several reasons. First of all, she was never a big fan of his in the 3-year on-and-off relationship he had with her young sister.

Second, now, that the 19-year-old woman is supposedly dating rapper Travis Scott, Kardashian believes that it is best that her ex-boyfriend puts a little distance between him and the family.

Third reason, the mother of two is someone, who is very calculated and pragmatic, and she finds that numbers do not plead in Tyga’s favors. For Kardashian, West is not running a charity, so he has to be able to dump some people when necessary.

An insider shared: “Kim is pressuring her husband to move on from Tyga. Kim always had questions about Kylie’s relationship with Tyga and wishes Kanye would follow Kylie’s lead and separate ties with the struggling rapper. Kim feels like Kanye has enough stress in his life and managing her sister’s ex is something Kanye doesn’t need in his life.”

The decision is not final, and West is his own man, but many people in this powerful clan want Tyga out of the way.

Scott Disick is the only member of the reality TV family who is still defending the “Rack City” artist.