Kim Kardashian: Visit To Disabled Center Criticized

A center for the disabled in Dubai is being investigated for having recently invited the American reality show star Kim Kardashian during a visit deemed to be of no interest to residents, the press reported Tuesday.

The Ministry of Social Development has reprimanded the Rached center for disabled in Dubai for not having requested permission to visit January 15th, writes Emaratalyoum.

According to the newspaper, the ministry said it would not have given such permission, saying the residents had “nothing to learn” from Kim Kardashian.

This department recalled that it was policy, in this kind of situation, to evaluate the benefit that the residents could have gained by meeting this or any other personality.

The investigation revealed that the center received parental authorizations to publish Kim Kardashian photos with residents in the media.

It was also established that the t-shirts bearing the effigy of the headliner worn by the residents had been brought by her.

Kim Kardashian insisted that the meeting be documented only by her personal photographer.

The center said it did not have time to seek permission from the ministry, with Kim Kardashian agreeing to the visit only at the last minute.

The ministry said it intends to sanction the center further in light of the results of the investigation.

According to Emaratalyoum, these sanctions may include fines and up to the closure of the institution.

Kim was featured in the international press following a robbery in Paris in October when she robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.