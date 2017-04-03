Kim Kardashian Victim Of Another Attack Or “Weird” Misunderstanding? See The Pic That Started Rumors!

Seven months after being robbed in Paris, Kim Kardashian was recently rumored to have gone through a similar experience but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star denied the speculations.

She took to Twitter to call the rumors “weird.”

According to her, the misunderstanding went so much out of hand that her best friend, Celebrity Big Brother star Jonathan Cheban even called her to make sure she was safe after hearing the news.

“So Jonathan Cheban just called me and asked if I was ok and read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors,” she wrote.

What actually happened was that a “random guy” almost bumped into the reality TV star but managed to avoid her and ended up hitting a parking meter instead. “Hope he’s ok!”

The attack rumors started from a news site that posted pictures of Kim seemingly scared while one man wearing a cap and sunglasses was very close to her.

Source: mirror.co.uk

She does indeed, look a little surprised while someone presumed to be her bodyguard puts his hand on the man’s shoulder as to get him to back off.

But in reality, it was just a split second shot and in fact, Kim was not shaken by the experience at all.

At the time, Kim was out celebrating Daily Front Row’s third annual show at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Earlier in the day, Kim took to Twitter to ask fans if she should wear something “really fancy or chill” before deciding on the stunning white Givenchy gown.

She also posed with Nicki Minaj and Fergie at the event and even gave out an award.

Some of the other guests were: Stella Maxwell, Lily Aldrige, Charlotte McKinney, Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber along with their kids.

Advertisement

Were you worried for Kim’s safety?