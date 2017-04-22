FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Offensive Virgin Mary Kimoji See-Through Outfit And Candle!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/22/2017
kim kardashianSource: newsmaritime.com

This week, Kim Kardashian was put on blast on social media after she came out with a Kimoji candle likening her to Virgin Mary and then wearing the same image on her shirt and going out like that.

kim kardashianSource: radar.com

Oops! She may have gone too far with the religious influence considering she is not an icon for the Christian community. In fact, far from it! Of course, the whole internet was offended.

The Kimoji was released a couple of days ago but the real issues started when she stepped out wearing it on a very revealing, see-through outfit.

The social media personality and reality TV star announced the release of the Kimoji in honor of Weed Day on her Kimoji.com website.

The product was displayed between her $35 “ass tray” ashtray and a $12 pair of “fire weed” socks.

The price of the candle is $18. As you can imagine, it didn’t take too long for the outrage to manifest itself.

“Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary……. is just as horrible as Kendall’s Pepsi ad…. what’s wrong with y’all, y’all that money hungry?” one user tweeted while another questioned another crucial mistake she made in the recent past as well, adding the Virgin Marry candle to the list. “So now you’re the Virgin Mary? Another bad decision, from diet Flu 😷 to Virgin Mary 😏.”

Other people who are very dedicated to their faith accused her of disrespecting the Catholic Church!

“I’m Catholic we use candles with images of saints, the Virgin Mary etc. For prayer for healing and other reasons. #disapointed #disrepectful.”

What do you think of the new Kimoji? Is it that offensive?

Post Views: 948


3 Comments

T.Kuhl
04/22/2017 at 8:35 am
Reply

I’m sooo sick of all of them


Pecolia
04/22/2017 at 8:31 am
Reply

I think its stupid.


Lynda Barrett
04/22/2017 at 8:25 am
Reply

The Kardashians have run long enough. They are a bore! Please, Please get something new on E channel. It is Kardashian marathon all day!! We have seen these shows so many times, please enough already! Ryan Seacrest U think you got enough money from this cow.


