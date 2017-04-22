Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Offensive Virgin Mary Kimoji See-Through Outfit And Candle!

This week, Kim Kardashian was put on blast on social media after she came out with a Kimoji candle likening her to Virgin Mary and then wearing the same image on her shirt and going out like that.

Oops! She may have gone too far with the religious influence considering she is not an icon for the Christian community. In fact, far from it! Of course, the whole internet was offended.

The Kimoji was released a couple of days ago but the real issues started when she stepped out wearing it on a very revealing, see-through outfit.

The social media personality and reality TV star announced the release of the Kimoji in honor of Weed Day on her Kimoji.com website.

The product was displayed between her $35 “ass tray” ashtray and a $12 pair of “fire weed” socks.

The price of the candle is $18. As you can imagine, it didn’t take too long for the outrage to manifest itself.

“Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary……. is just as horrible as Kendall’s Pepsi ad…. what’s wrong with y’all, y’all that money hungry?” one user tweeted while another questioned another crucial mistake she made in the recent past as well, adding the Virgin Marry candle to the list. “So now you’re the Virgin Mary? Another bad decision, from diet Flu 😷 to Virgin Mary 😏.”

Other people who are very dedicated to their faith accused her of disrespecting the Catholic Church!

“I’m Catholic we use candles with images of saints, the Virgin Mary etc. For prayer for healing and other reasons. #disapointed #disrepectful.”

What do you think of the new Kimoji? Is it that offensive?