Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Allegedly Wearing “Blackface” In One Of Her Advertisements!

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for allegedly “wearing blackface” in her promotional images for her upcoming makeup line, KKW Beauty. However, according to Kim, it’s just a tan!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star said to the New York Times in an interview today, “I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the picture to many people, too many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

Just a short recap on the controversy: Kim came under fire last week after she posted photos on her social media.

Her critics noticed that Kim’s skin was a lot darker than normal, and some claimed she was “appropriating black culture.”

One Twitter user wrote, “black women get told to lighten Meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in a perpetual black face and is lauded for her beauty.”

Another came out of the woodwork to claim, “I love Kim but that’s black face in the form of makeup. She is nowhere near that dark.”

Shortly after the media firestorm, the images were taken off of her accounts, and re-edited versions of the photos were re-posted.

In her interview with the New York Times, she went on, “I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But, we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the pictures.”

Nevertheless, Kim adapted to the situation and was able to change it right away, and she added that the entire ordeal was a learning experience. Her KKW Beauty line is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 21st and analysts predict the products will make millions of dollars within a few days.