Kim Kardashian Tries to Steal Beyonce’s Baby Thunder

While the world was busy paying attention to the unexpected ‘Beyonce pregnant with twins’ news, Kim Kardashian was reportedly brainstorming for new ways to get the spotlight back on her.

Advertisement

“Kim was shocked at the Beyonce news and she was totally checking it out and seeing how many people like the post,” shared an insider.

“Then when her friend Chrissy Teigen started Tweeting that she was best friends with Beyonce, she was actually hurt and worried.”

As fans already know, the rivalry between Kim and Beyonce has been going for a long time!

“That’s why she started Tweeting,” added the source. “She thinks she’s a bigger star than Beyonce. She is the biggest star in the world.”

In order to remind her fans precisely that, Kim took to social media to post that she has updated her app, Kim Kardashian Hollywood, shortly after the news about Beyonce’s pregnancy appeared.

“Had to change up my look in #KimKardashianGame! Have you guys seen the latest update? @KKHOfficial,” she tweeted.

When she realized that Beyonce was still in the spotlight, she tried to take it from her once again by posting that she and friend Chrissy Tiegen, were starting their own book club.

“Hey @lala join the book club with @chrissyteigen , @jenatkinhair & I. This book is a life changer”

“So guys….. @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club!” Kardashian posted.

Furthermore, she even went so far as to mislead people into thinking that she and Kanye are also expecting a baby. When a fan asked her however, she immediately shot it down.

“While everyone was tweeting and sending congratulations to Beyonce and Jay Z, Kim and Kanye did not say one word about it on their social media,” said one insider.

“The fact that Beyonce is going to have more kids than Kim once her twins are born absolutely drives Kim nuts!”

“Kim was totally trying to steal Beyonce’s baby thunder yesterday.”

Advertisement

“Kim is going to try harder than ever right now to get pregnant because she is constantly searching for a way to one up Beyonce,” the insider claimed. “She seems so jealous that Beyonce is more famous than she is. It doesn’t seem like Kim will ever, be okay with that.”