Kim Kardashian To Start Her Own Fashion Collection After Kanye’s Gets Slammed

The critics did not like it, at all! Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Collection was a total fail for the rapper that was visibly disappointed by the negative reviews.

Advertisement

Now, only a couple of days after New York Fashion Week hosted the critiqued collection, the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian decided that it was her turn to prove he talent for fashion. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ready to show her troubled husband how it’s really done!

Kim has proved times and time again that she is a very good business woman and promotion is her main skill. If we take that into consideration we are certain that her clothing line is going to be much more acclaimed than Kanye’s. She also knows how to pick and choose her people that help her through every project – she will not accept less than the best.

While Kanye tries to show his unique individuality through his clothes, Kim will study the trends and create something widely liked with a hint of Kim K.

Although fans slammed West’s new collection, according to an insider, Kim believes it went fairly well thanks to her direction.

“Kim was basically forced to do the entire show herself. She knew that if she did not step in and do something, that it was going to bomb completely! And after realizing that she could, she now wants to launch her own label,” the insider claimed.

Kanye however, was “completely stressed out” over the show in previous weeks.

Advertisement

“Kim told her family that they should stay home in L.A. because she did not need Kanye to be more freaked out than he already was,” the source explained.