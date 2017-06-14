Kim Kardashian To Have An IVF Baby And Kanye West Has Little To No Say In The Matter!

The reality TV star is not giving her husband any choice in the matter! According to new reports, despite their many marital problems, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still going to try and bring to life a third baby. Long term issues or not, Kim is very adamant about what she wants, and she wants another kid no matter what it takes!

One source close to the Kardashian family revealed that ‘Kim wants one more, as she has repeatedly said, and she has settled on IVF as her best option. Kanye was dead set against this, not only because of their relationship problems and his own overwhelmed state of mind but because he worried about the effect, it would have on Kim’s body.’

But it sounds like Kim is not giving her rapper husband any choice, so his protest against her decision means nothing to her.

Kim, already mother to 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint has reportedly been depressed about not being able to have another baby.

The insider revealed that Kanye, although opposed to Kim’s decision has no choice but go with it anyway in hopes of not losing her completely.

Kanye desperately wants to stick around and for that to happen, he needs to go with her to the IVF clinic as soon as possible and give her what she wants – a new Kardashian baby.

Do you believe that a third baby will help improve their marriage as well or will it increase the drama between them?