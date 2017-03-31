Kim Kardashian Tired Of Khloe Kardashian Being Called ‘The Best Body’ Of The Family – Determined To Get Back In Top Shape

Kim Kardashian is tired of people praising her sister, Khloe Kardashian, for having the best body in the family. Kanye West’s will no longer be sitting and watching someone else take her throne, she wants it back and will do whatever it takes to get back on top.

Kim wants the world to remember that she put the family on the map with the release of the iconic home video she did with the little brother of R&B diva Brandy, Ray J.

Moreover, while Kim was flaunting her amazing figure around the globe and on social media, Khloe was known as the Fat Kardashian sister.

The situation is tricky for the mother of two because, on the one hand, she is happy that her younger sibling was able to adopt a healthier lifestyle, on the other, she cannot stop jealousy and family rivalry from kicking in.

Sources say that the latter side is winning because she is determined to find the best version of herself. This new situation is going to create an interesting dynamic in the family in the upcoming weeks.

A source told a popular celebrity website: “Kim and Khloe have a very competitive relationship. Kim was always the queen bee: the prettiest, the most popular and always getting the hottest guys.”

The chatty insider also added: “It drove Khloe crazy with jealousy growing up. But now, people are gushing over Khloe and how AMAZING she looks. She has worked so incredibly hard on her physique and her look and she’s getting noticed — a lot. All the praise and attention Khloe is getting is really getting Kim irritated. She’s obviously totally happy for Khloe and supportive but it is a bit much when people say Khloe’s got the best body in the family now.”

After the difficulties that followed the Paris robbery and her husband’s meltdown, it is nice to see Kim focusing on more trivial things.