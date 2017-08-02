Kim Kardashian Testified About Kanye’s ‘Debilitating’ Mental Illness In Legal Battle!

In Kanye West’s legal battle against his insurance company, Kim Kardashian testified under oath about her husband’s struggle with mental illness. As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may already be aware, the rapper slammed his tour insurers in a $10 million lawsuit over canceled shows due to his mental breakdown.

The court documents detail the star’s mental exam.

Apparently, his ‘behavior was strained, confused and erratic’ during a concert back in November.

The papers went on to reveal that as time went by, Kanye showed no signs of improvement, prompting the worried team to cancel the concert that night in Los Angeles, as well as the rest of the tour.

In an unexpected turn of events, it looks like Kim herself detailed her hubby’s breakdown and hospitalization.

Reportedly, the battle with Lloyd’s of London also includes an argument over secret video footage Kanye fears could destroy his marriage.

One insider dished that more than 20 hours of footage was taken of the performer and father of two during the four days leading to his hospitalization.

Apparently, the deterioration of his condition is evident in the video.

Yeezy was questioned by the insurance company back in February while Kim testified in December of 2016.

The company asked her about West’s prescribed Percocet use.

West claims he and his company, Very Good Touring, Inc. paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums and now, the insurers are hunting ‘for some contrived excuse not to pay.’

The court documents also revealed the rapper’s repeated marijuana use.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kanye continues to be treated by the same physician, who advised the rapper to cancel the tour due to his ‘debilitating medical condition.’