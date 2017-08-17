Kim Kardashian Tells The Truth About Her 72-Day Marriage To Kris Humphries – ‘I Physically Couldn’t Do It’

Even if it seems impossible, the Kardashians still have a few secrets left to share with the world! After a decade of having their every move recorded on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it looks like these women still managed to keep some secrets to themselves.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the family got pretty candid about their on-screen life and the things that they chose not to share with the whole world.

For instance, Kim Kardashian opened up about her 72-day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries saying that she couldn’t ‘physically’ get herself to stay in a union with him anymore.

She also explained that her mother tried to get her not to go through with the whole thing, but everyone knows how that story ended.

On the other hand, Kim admitted that it was seeing herself on-screen that she hates looking back on the most.

Kim confessed that ‘ looked like such a cow and I can’t stand to see those episodes.’

The sisters even dished on everything from where they would hide in the house and cry to the biggest rumor they’ve heard about themselves.

‘All of us here have slept with Scott Disick,’ Khloe Kardashian joked. Speaking of him, Scott also makes an appearance and get excited for some never-before-scene moments.

Check out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special on Sunday, September 24 at 9 p.m., and don’t miss the season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. on E!

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner look back at 10 amazing years of their hit series. Watch the clips above to get all of the details from their revealing interview!