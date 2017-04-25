Confident Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Fat-Shamed During Crazy Wild Trip With Her Girlfriends!

Kim Kardashian was spotted at the beach during a girls’ trip and she looked like she was having a lot of fun!

But the reality TV star also revealed that her girlfriends have fat shamed her during the vacation.

Yesterday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media to document her experience and share it with her fans.

But one of the tweets revealed that her hairstylist pal, Jen Atkin was picking on her about junk food.

[email protected] spiked my Oreo shake to try to get me to not eat it because she’s fat shaming me,” Kim tweeted.

We know that she consumed it anyway as she tweeted: “#F***YouJenAtkin.”

During the seven seconds video she posted a voice in the background can be heard asking: “Is that good, little piggy?”

Confident Kim was not bothered by her friend’s taunting words as she posted: “Oh and as for me you ask? …I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body.”

Kourtney Kardashian also seemed to have a great time as Kim posted that she threw up in her own bed four times and fell asleep in the puke.

Perhaps she vomited because she kept doing cartwheels naked? LOL

Larsa Pippen was also on the trip, trying to get a break from her nasty divorce from former NBA player, Scottie Pippen.

Larsa apparently tried to feed Kim a “special brownie” but the Kardashian threatened to sue her and the chef.

It looks like the group of women had a crazy, wild time as if they were at a bachelorette party. They even posed with an inflatable penis!

Do you think Kim has gained weight?