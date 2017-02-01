Kim Kardashian Starts Rumor About Her Being Pregnant, Denying Later

Kim Kardashian teased her social media followers, talking about the possibility of her being pregnant, because hey, a little extra attention doesn’t hurt! In the end, though, the 36-years old celebrity denied the information and everything looked more like a publicity stunt.

Advertisement

It seems like everyone who matters in showbiz is trying to have kids and Kim Kardashian couldn’t miss the chance of spreading the rumor that she’s pregnant.

It happened on Twitter, on Tuesday night, when one follower wrote a message about re-tweeting if someone’s getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids collection launch.

Noticing the opportunity, Kim used the raised hand emoji in her tweet, which was a pretty obvious hint for her fans.

Shortly after, everybody started to ask if she was pregnant again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star quickly denied the rumors she started. Not sure if her followers were disappointed or not, but it was not a good move in the first place.

With North and Saint at home, Kim previously talked about the possibility of having another baby using a surrogate mom. She’s not willing to sacrifice her body to give birth again, especially now, when she’s showing everyone how dedicated she is working out at the gym. But why teasing your fans, Kimmie?

Well, she and her husband have a Yeezy kids line in the works, some publicity doesn’t hurt. As we reported earlier today, Kim used her daughter North during a Snapchat session to promote the upcoming collection.

The 3-year-old wore a Yeezy jacket over a yellow sequin dress and you could hear her mom from behind the camera saying “Daddy and mommy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces”.

Advertisement

The pregnancy may have been a trick, but knowing Kim, she will probably come up with new real surprises for us in the near future!