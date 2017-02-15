Kim Kardashian Spends Valentine’s Day Alone

Kim Kardashian seemed really happy and grateful to receive Valentine’s Day flowers from a fan on Monday in New York City, but when it comes to her real Valentine, the things have not been going very well lately.

Kim may be in the city for New York Fashion Week, but that doesn’t mean she’s there to support her rapper husband on his latest clothing line release.

“Kim does not think that Kanye should be doing this and they had a huge fight about it,” a source stated.

“Kanye has disobeyed her because she told him he is not to be doing anything stressful and he continues to push her buttons.”

It’s only been just over two months since the rapper left treatment in Los Angeles.

Last week, West has been spotted sporting a new ‘do in New York as he preps for his big fashion show — going against his reality star wife’s wishes!

For Valentine’s Day, the rapper looked glum as he got an early start to his day.

“[Kim] hates his blonde hair so he goes and dyes his hair blonde. She does not want him to be doing anything that will bring her bad press and she knows that this fashion show is going to tank and that he will be the laughing stock of NYFW,” the insider stated adding: “But she has done all that she can to save him.”

“Kim does not think that Kanye is going to do anything special for her because he is so wrapped up in his show tomorrow,” the insider said talking about their Valentine’s Day plans.

Are Kim and Kanye headed for a divorce?