Kim Kardashian Solo at the 2017 Met Gala in a Demure Outfit Lacking Jewlery

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in her white simple classy gown! The 36-year-old star attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York City on Monday by herself, as her husband Kanye West has not been seen by her side.

Kim wore a white off-the-shoulder dress by Vivienne Westwood and she completed this demure look by matching a pair of strappy heels showing off her neat and fresh pedicure.

Kim chose a bronzed glow and she made sure to keep the focus on her eyes using a dramatic smokey-eye make up look that was highlighted in the inner corner of hey eyes to add more depth and an awakeness feel. She wore her hair sleek and straight, as she usually does.

Even if Kim’s overall ensemble was strikingly gorgeous and appropriate for any other red carpet event, she could have worn something more dashing and exhilarating, as this was fashion’s most important night, after all.

On the other hand, her two sisters’ outfits made up for her simple look.

Kylie Jenner was really sparkling at the soiree in an amazing Versace rose gold dress that featured netting, long tassels flowing on her shoulders and shiny embellishments that looked like tiny seashells.

Kim’s other sister, Kendall Jenner has opted for a bit more daring and edgier look as she flaunted her toned body in a sheer couture dress by La Perla. The sexy dress and the black embellished thong left very little to the guests’ imagination!

At the last year edition, all eyes were on Kim and Kanye who flaunted at the gala two of the night’s most discussed appearances. The beautiful brunette wore a long-sleeved Balmain dress with silver panels, and her rapper husband sported a pair of distressed blue jeans, a bedazzled jean jacket by Balmain, completing his look with light blue contacts.