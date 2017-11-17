Kim Kardashian Sold $10 Million Worth Of Perfume In One Day

It looks like that Kardashian money train just won’t slow down.

It’s safe to say that the Kardashians are all bonafide cash cows in so many ways. They have built their brands to such a level that they are considered consumer gold, whenever they release a new product.

What’s more impressive about this feat is that Kim managed to pull these type of numbers completely on her own, without the help of traditional marketing tactics. This is what it means and looks like to have total name and face marketability on your own.

All Kim did was make a few guest appearances on talk shows such as Ellen and The Late Show With James Corden.

On one she spoke about the gender of her third child, she’s expecting via surrogate: it’s a girl.

On the other, she drank a sardine smoothie to keep from answering incriminating questions about Khloe and Kylie’s reported pregnancies.

She launched three brand new perfumes at once, one of which was released under the KKW Fragrance line which did a whopping $10 million in the first 24 hours. But that’s actually not a surprise considering the cosmetics debut of KKW Beauty sold out within minutes to the tune of $13.5 million.

The Kardashians have truly seemed to understand and harness their competitive edge when it comes to the rapid consumerism that plagues our society. Sisters Kylie and Khloe both have done impressive numbers with their own product ventures, Kylie Cosmetics, and Good American jeans, specifically.

Whether you love them or hate them, the Kardashian built their image and their prospective brands carefully and crafted them to last.

The megamind behind their crazy amounts of monetary success is their momager, Kris Jenner and it seems that despite scandals or small mishaps, the Kardashian girls keep coming back better and more successful than ever.

They definitely have their popular reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to thank for that. They’ve just signed a contract to extend the show another 4 seasons into 2020 for somewhere between $80 and $100 million.

The Kardashian empire just keeps cashing in.