Kim Kardashian Slams Wendy Williams For Blaming Rob’s Sisters After Blac Chyna Mess

Kim Kardashian is coming for Wendy Williams after the gossip maven decided to attack her family over the way they handled the Rob and Blac Chyna situation last week.

Kanye West’s wife did not appreciate Williams’ meddling in her business, and she wants the world to know about it.

An insider explained: “Kim thinks Wendy is ridiculous for accusing her and her sisters of not warning Rob about Chyna, of course, they did! Kim thinks Wendy is way out of line and has no idea what she is talking about on this one.”

The source added: “The truth is Kim and the entire family warned Rob countless times that Chyna was trouble and not to be messed with. Kylie was also at the forefront of warnings for her brother as she watched first hand what Chyna put Tyga through. Kim is frustrated and annoyed that Wendy would think that she could have protected Rob from Chyna.”

On the Monday episode of Williams’ talk show, she decided to cover what Rob did when he went after his baby mama, Chyna, and she did not hold back.

The 52-year-old television host blamed the sisters for not being present enough in Rob’s life and helping him see through all the baggage Chyna brought along the way.

Williams said: “What is the point in having a bunch of sisters, Rob, if not one of them broads is telling you about…okay, okay! Not one of those girls could tell their brother about a THOT! Okay, okay! So in conclusion, congratulations Chyna and Tokyo Toni, you have won!”

The member of the Kardashian inner circle also had more to say about the comments Williams made.

The person stated: “If Wendy really knew Rob well, Kim feels like Wendy would know how stubborn Rob is and that warning him probably only pushed him further into Chyna’s arms.”

By airing his dirty laundry, Rob has put himself in a lot of trouble.

He could lose custody of his only child, baby Dream, and the accusations of revenge porn could lead to some serious consequences.

Chyna is out for blood, and the Kardashians better watch out.