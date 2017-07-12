Kim Kardashian Slams The Rumors Involving Cocaine, Saying That ‘It’s Just Sugar!’

Kim Kardashian shuts down the claims that she was caught using cocaine based on a video that she had posted online. The star who is well-known for not publicly replying to rumors on social media took a bit of her precious time and answered the malicious post by one of her followers.

This Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat to upload a video of herself in which she was showing off some of the new items from the Kids Supply.

The Kids Supply is the clothing line that she and her husband, Kanye West have launched recently.

But what caught everyone’s attention of her followers was the counter behind her.

Some eagle-eyed fans were rapid to notice two almost perfect white strips that resembled a powder-like substance.

One of her followers took a screenshot of her Snapchat video and bluntly tweeted that Kim was caught red-handed using cocaine.

The user also tagged Kim in her post with a mocking caption next to it:

‘Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine.. durtayyyyy.’

Just after the malicious post, Kim has instantly replied to it and shut down the controversy before it could even get started.

The mother of two explained that the two white strips on the counter were just sugar from their candy mess.

It seems that Kim and her daughter North grabbed some sweets at Dylan’s Candy Shop in new York on Sunday.

Later that day, Kim posted another Snapchat video in which she proved that the two white markings were actually part of the marble table.

She realized that it was not sugar which she initially believed, Kim explained to her followers that the marble table had the white cocaine-like markings as she showed in the video.

The KKW Beauty owner even tried to rub the white strips off just to prove that it was, in fact, part of the marble table in her hotel room. Kim was always ver vocal about her opinion on drugs, and she confessed multiple times that she doesn’t ever drink alcohol.