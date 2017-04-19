FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Kardashian Slammed On Social Media For “Insensitive” Flu Joke

Todd Malm Posted On 04/19/2017
Kim Kardashian On The Cover Of AdweekSource: AdWeek.com

Kim Kardashian had the flu and now has a flurry of haters!

The reality star said she recently got over a case of the flu, but rather than getting sympathy from her 100 million Instagram followers she got her fair share of outrage.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met.”

Apparently, she lost around 6 pounds due to the sickness and people aren’t too happy about what she thought was just a light-hearted joke.

One user said, “now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick,” and another said, “it sends dangerous messages and supports not being healthy as a valid weight loss technique.”

Kim has since deleted the tweet, but it was too late because everyone saw it on the internet.

Kim has been criticized in the past before for the impact she has on young girls, including their “waist-trainer” which is something wildly discredited by people in the medical community.

Khloe shot back on Twitter saying people need to relax and not take things so seriously.

“For God sakes, people relax, it was a joke, Kim, hope you feel better soon, sending you love and well wishes from Canada.”

One fan wrote, “I’m in love with the fact that people don’t understand your humor. It’s shallow humor, but still…this is a joke, people.”

According to Dr. Allyson Koffman-Kahn, the flu is a relatively common viral sickness that is spread through coughs and sneezes, and some people can die from it, so is the joke insensitive? Maybe it isn’t, maybe it is.

Even though to Kim it was a harmless joke, other people don’t seem to think so. It looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will just have to deal with the online onslaught for now.

