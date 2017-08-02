Kim Kardashian Showed Off Her Nipples Under A Sheer Top During Shopping Trip With Kendall Jenner

In the summer, New York is a kind of hot place, and Kim Kardashian made sure she fought the heat by going braless. She bared her nipples in a sheer top on a shopping trip with her sister Kendall Jenner.

When it comes to Kim and summertime in New York, she really makes the most of steamy days by wearing as little clothing as possible.

The wind you guys….is this necessary A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

On August 1st, she stepped out dressed in a completely see-through sheer black camisole, and she flaunted her nipples once again for all the world to see them.

By now, her fans have seen them so many times that it’s not even a shock anymore when she has her headlights on high-beam, as she really knows how much attention she gets.

We would probably be more shocked if she actually wore a bra for a change.

The 36-year-old wore adorable camouflage cut-off shorts and nude open-toed heels, but she made sure that her girls were the total star of the outfit by wearing something completely see-through.

The exhibitionist Kim joined her sister Kendall Jenner for some retail therapy in the Big Apple.

She has been giving Kim a run for her money in the nipple flashing department stepping out in a sheer black floral shirt on July 31.

When these two chicks go out together, do you think they do ‘rock, paper, scissors’ to see who gets to be the one to wear a see-through shirt?

NYC vibes. Shop the look on my app! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Because Kendall went out the last two days in risque sheer tops, but she wore an adorable off-the-shoulder floral sundress that was kind of conservative and covered up while letting her big sister get all the racy wardrobe attention.

Advertisement

Kim made a habit out of wearing the most risque streetwear even during her summer of 2016. Every day she went out dressed in such a way that you could see absolutely everything. It was pretty shocking at the time, but now we have become used to it.