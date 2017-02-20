Kim Kardashian Shocking Robbery Crime Scene Pics From Paris Surface Online

A French commercial broadcast television network has shown the disturbing photos of Kim Kardashian’s robbery scene in Paris, France. Along with the crime scene pictures, TF1 also shared images of the group of thieves sitting just a few miles from the hotel Kardashian was staying plotting the crime. Last October, the reality star, who was vacationing and attending fashion shows in the City of Light, suffered a traumatizing event. Police said that five people in ski masks entered the mother of two’s room at the Hôtel de Pourtalès and robbed her.

According to authorities, the criminals – one woman and four men – were able to gain access to the room by wearing police disguises. Kardashian’s personal bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was not present during the crime. Duvier was guarding Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner who were partying at a Parisian nightclub.

The socialite, who was wearing only a bathrobe, was bound and gagged. With a gun pointed to her head, Mrs. Kardashian West was tossed in the bathroom, and the criminals made away with $10 million worth of jewels – including her 20 Carat $4.5 million engagement ring, necklaces, and watches.

The pieces of jewelry were never found – it is believed that most of them have been melted and sold on the black market. The images of the crime scene included the gag and duct tape they used to tie Kanye West’s wife down while stealing her possessions.

On a recent episode of her hit TV show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the businesswoman spoke about her terrifying ordeal in Paris by saying: “They’re going to shoot me in the back… There’s no way out…It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Last month, French police arrested ten people, who were connected to the robbery, including Aomar Ait Khedache, the ringleader. Khedache told police Kardashian was an easy target, and they had plans to rob her in the past, but she was surrounded by a large entourage.