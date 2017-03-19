Kim Kardashian Shares Her Paris Robbery Story During Latest KUWTK Episode

Kim Kardashian, during Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” chose to reveal what she went through during the Paris robbery, a very difficult moment in her life.

The 36-years old TV celebrity decided to break the silence and share the story behind the Paris robbery during the show, before tweeting a few hours before this weekend’s episode, to let her fans know that it is going to be very tough for her.

Kim added that she wanted to do this because it is important for her to tell the story through her eyes and not have to read it with her own words twisted.

She also uploaded a photo on Instagram of her sitting with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, saying that is was their last family picture from Paris.

Kanye West’s wife has largely avoided the spotlight since unidentified men held her at gunpoint and stole almost $10 million worth of jewelry from her in the French capital last October. But Kim’s love for her fans is more powerful than her desire to let all behind.

She said it was probably one of the most life-changing experiences for her and she wouldn’t wish this to anyone, not even her worst enemy.

From all that, Kim feels like she learned some important lessons and she’s very happy to be safe home, with Kanye and their kids.

In January, French police put under arrest 17 people, suspected to have been involved in the crime, including the brother of the limo driver Kim used during her trip to Paris. Kim praised the cops on her social media message, thanking them for their hard work.