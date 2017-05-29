Kim Kardashian Sets Things Straight As She Confesses That Kanye West Is Responsible For My Style Transformation Instead Of Monica Rose

It is always a crazy time Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! The last episode was no exception, as the Bravo host got a visit from selfie-queen Kim Kardashian and the two of them had the most interesting conversation.

It was a jaw-dropping episode and Andy touched some taboo topics with Kim including her short marriage to Kris Humphries, Kris Jenner’s breakup with Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s break-up with Tyga.

During Andy’s segment, Plead the Fifth, the host also talked to Kim about the rumors that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and the rest of the family had served ties and association with their stylist, Monica Rose.

The host asked, “The entire Kardashian/Jenner clan used a stylist named Monica Rose. You all recently unfollowed her on social media and are no longer associated with her. Can you give us the real reason that she is no longer in your universe?”

Kim avoided a direct answer to this question, and she said that he should talk to her sister Khloe because she was the one that used her as a stylist up until recently.

She also said that she once heard Monica saying that she was the one responsible for Kim’s style transformation.

She made sure tp set the record straight and she explained that she hadn’t worked with Monica for years and her husband, Kanye West, is the one and only who is responsible for transforming her style.

“But that’s not the reason why my family [stopped talking to her],” said Kim, who wouldn’t elaborate further.

Regarding the Caitlin topic, when Andy asked about her and what are the chances that she and Kris would ever go back together on a scale from 1 to 10, Kim answered 1.

After that, her response changed from 1 to 2 considering Caitlin and Kris’ two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

During the show, Andy managed to get Kim also to admit the fact that she already knew that she and her second husband weren’t going to make it when they were on their honeymoon. On the subject related to Kylie’s split from Tyga, Kim said that there is not so much drama on this breakup.