Kim Kardashian Says That She Was Probably Being Followed Before Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the possibility of people following her and her family the day that she was robbed of 10 million dollars worth of jewelry.

As Celebrity Insiders know, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint and hid in the bathroom while she was robbed of all her jewelry at her apartment in the Hotel De Pourtales in Paris, France. Allegedly the men were dressed as police officers to conceal their identity.

A group of men with masks on forced her to hide in the bathtub while they robbed her of her most prized possessions. Her spokesmen said that she was physically unharmed during the incident but was very emotionally shaken.

The Kardashian sisters Kourtney and Kendell Jenner were out with their bodyguard Pascal Duvier during the day while Kim was at home alone, uploading video’s to Snapchat, so the men who robbed her must have known that she was by herself and vulnerable.

She said on the upcoming episode of the Kardashians that the men had to have known that they were leaving that day and they took their opportunity when they had it.

Kim said that she had contemplated running away from the men, but she had seen that the men had guns. She worried that they would shoot her in the back while she was running away and if the elevator weren’t working right away they would have her trapped.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week and had been photographed for much of the time that she spent in the city; on the night of the robbery, she chose to stay home while her younger sisters went out to a club to party accompanied by the family bodyguard.