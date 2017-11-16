Kim Kardashian Says Her Surrogate Wasn’t Present At Her Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian’s surrogate didn’t attend her baby shower recently which left many of her fans asking, “why?” In case you missed it, the woman – who is pregnant with Kim and Kanye’s baby – didn’t go to the lavish ceremony.

When talking with the hosts of The Real on the 16th of November, Thursday, Kim divulged on why her surrogate was not present for the event.

During her chat with the women of The Real, she stated that her children, North, and Saint, were the reason for the surrogate not attending the party.

Although Kim introduced the woman to everyone in her family, she chose not to invite her because it was supposed to be a ceremony for the “baby.”

She claimed, “I just thought, I don’t know. It was, like, a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would have wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

Love this glam using @kkwbeauty by @makeupbyariel & @chrisappleton1 for LACMA A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

The makeup maven said, “I just wanted to celebrate the baby.” Furthermore, she had no way of explaining it to her kids, so she decided to avoid the whole issue. However, despite the woman not attending the event, Kim spoke very highly of her.

Kardashian stated she “loves her” and has the “best relationship with” the surrogate. “She’s so nice” and is the perfect person to carry Kim’s child.

As you may already know, Kim suffered from placenta accreta during her two pregnancies, and her doctors told her that if she were to get pregnant again, it would be a precarious situation. Eventually, Kim decided that a surrogate would be the best and most safe option.