Kim Kardashian Says “Caitlyn Is Mad At Kris For No Reason”

The memoir is still kicking up a storm. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian discussed Caitlyn Jenner’s book titled, The Secrets Of My Life, in the preview for the newest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which airs next weekend.

As CI readers know, Kris and Caitlyn have been fighting head-to-head the past few weeks ever since her memoir came out and slandered Kris’ reputation.

The book claimed the media and fashion mogul knew about the Olympian’s gender identity long before she finally had the transition in 2015.

The momager was not happy with those accusations; in a previous episode of KUWK, Kris slammed Caitlyn for making her look like a “bitch.”

Maybe Jenner has the right to be upset, considering Caitlyn blamed her ex-wife for not being able to see her kids because of their relationship troubles.

Not only that, the cover model of Vanity Fair claimed Kris had embezzled some of her money.

This may surprise some fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but the family didn’t always have all the money in the world like the way they do now.

According to Kim, “the part of our lives that people don’t ever see is that for a good ten or fifteen years when we first moved to the Hidden Hills when no one lived in Hidden Hills, everyone thought, ‘Oh, my God, we are moving out of Beverly Hills. We gotta be broke.”

She went on to say Kris was actually borrowing money from her mother because they couldn’t pay the bills at that time.

Regardless of their financial situation now, Kourtney and the other members of the Kardashian clan are not happy with Caitlyn’s claims. The 38-year-old said the former Olympian clearly doesn’t appreciate the fact that Kris helped her with her “motivational speaking business.” Will the family ever get along again?