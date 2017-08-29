Kim Kardashian ‘Rising Above’ Feud With Taylor Swift For Now; Will She Ever Clap Back?

Taylor Swift has publicly dissed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the Look What You Made Me Do video. Does this mean that Kim is going to retaliate?

Taylor struck us all when she dropped her new song but none so hard as Kim and Kanye. Taylor savagely came for Kimye in her epic diss track which was her first piece of original music in three years.

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Now the whole world is watching to see what will the power couple do next if they want revenge or not.

An insider previously said that Kim is not at all pleased with the track, especially the part that appears to be mocking her Paris robbery.

But does that mean she actually plans on retaliating? Well, maybe not just yet.

‘Kim is torn between clapping back at Taylor in some with an epic revenge move and simply rising above the petty argument and moving on with life,’ an insider close to the Kardashian family told confessed.

‘So much has changed in Kim‘s life since she last engaged with Taylor. Kim‘s focus is being a good mother and an active role model for her children,’ the source said, referencing Kim and Kanye’s two children, North and Saint.

Thank you guys for the amazing KKW BEAUTY launch of our powder Contours & Highlighters! I can't wait for you guys to get them!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Kim revealed in an August 28 chat with Interview Magazine that she’s focused on teaching North and Saint about race right now, so clearly they have bigger fish to fry at the moment!

‘Kim may take action again against Taylor, but it will be in a careful, calculated way when the time is right,’ the insider added.

Advertisement

Kim is a woman who seems to think through every public move that she makes. She did the same when she released proof that Taylor had spoken with Kanye before he released the track Famous. Who knows what she is cooking up and preparing for the near future?