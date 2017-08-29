FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kanye west taylor swift mel b beyonce jay-z ashley tisdale David Bowie lady gaga katy perry kim kardashian drake janet jackson billy ray cyrus Bobby V selena gomez Cardi B brad pitt calvin harris michael jackson gavin rossdale rihanna the weeknd chester bennington
Home » Music

Kim Kardashian ‘Rising Above’ Feud With Taylor Swift For Now; Will She Ever Clap Back?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/29/2017
0
0


Kim Kardashian ‘Rising Above’ Feud With Taylor Swift For Now; Will She Ever Clap BackSource: etonline.com

Taylor Swift has publicly dissed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the Look What You Made Me Do video. Does this mean that Kim is going to retaliate?

Taylor struck us all when she dropped her new song but none so hard as Kim and Kanye. Taylor savagely came for Kimye in her epic diss track which was her first piece of original music in three years.

 

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Now the whole world is watching to see what will the power couple do next if they want revenge or not.

An insider previously said that Kim is not at all pleased with the track, especially the part that appears to be mocking her Paris robbery.

But does that mean she actually plans on retaliating? Well, maybe not just yet.

‘Kim is torn between clapping back at Taylor in some with an epic revenge move and simply rising above the petty argument and moving on with life,’ an insider close to the Kardashian family told confessed.

‘So much has changed in Kim‘s life since she last engaged with Taylor. Kim‘s focus is being a good mother and an active role model for her children,’ the source said, referencing Kim and Kanye’s two children, North and Saint.

 

Thank you guys for the amazing KKW BEAUTY launch of our powder Contours & Highlighters! I can't wait for you guys to get them!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim revealed in an August 28 chat with Interview Magazine that she’s focused on teaching North and Saint about race right now, so clearly they have bigger fish to fry at the moment!

‘Kim may take action again against Taylor, but it will be in a careful, calculated way when the time is right,’ the insider added.

Advertisement

Kim is a woman who seems to think through every public move that she makes. She did the same when she released proof that Taylor had spoken with Kanye before he released the track Famous. Who knows what she is cooking up and preparing for the near future?

Post Views: 0

Read more about kanye west kim kardashian taylor swift the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian ‘Jackie Kennedy Inspired’ Photo Shoot Backfires
08/28/2017
Kylie Jenner’s Friendship With Jordyn Explodes In The Latest Episode Of Her Spin-Off: ‘When Will I Start To Live For Myself?’
08/28/2017
Is Taylor Swift Mocking Kim Kardashian’s Robbery In New Video?
08/28/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *