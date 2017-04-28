Kim Kardashian Reveals That North West Is Jealous Of Her Brother And Beats Him Up – “She Is Just Awful!”

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up more about her family life and revealed that her daughter North is jealous of son Saint and that she actually beats him up!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by The Ellen Show to share some details about her children. Apparently, to appease her jealous daughter she had to stop breastfeeding Saint.

But although the little girl beats up her brother every day, he apparently doesn’t cry.

“She is just awful. She’s so jealous. I thought it was a phase but it’s not going away. She says boys aren’t allowed in her room. When she’s gone to school I’m like, ‘It’s time! Let’s go in her room, do what you want, go crazy!’

Kim added that she is barely able to hold him in her arms without North throwing a temper tantrum. When she was breastfeeding Saint, the little girl put a milk box with a straw in her bra so she could drink at the same time as well.

The Kardashian praised her son for being her “personality twin” and so sweet!

North, however, is Kanye’s twin – she thinks she can outsmart everyone and says really wild things!

Fortunately, it looks like as the girl is growing up, she is getting used to the idea of a little brother and is becoming more accepting.

“She said to me this weekend: ‘Mommy, I’m not mad anymore. You can feed baby brother, and I won’t cry.’ And I was like: ‘Honey, the milk’s all dried up.’”

Kim also revealed that she has worked on the jealousy with the girl by including her in the feeding process. She would pump and ask North to feed the bottle to her little brother. It turns out that she liked it and now she is a real “helper!”