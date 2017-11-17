FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian blac chyna kandi burruss kirk frost angelina jolie khloe kardashian bella hadid Jeffrey Tambor james corden kenya moore kailyn lowry Reginae Carter wendy williams justin bieber kanye west nicki minaj kim zolciak Nas tamar braxton t.i. tiny remy ma halsey
Home » Entertainment TV Shows

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Reason For Which She Didn’t Invite Her Surrogate To Baby Shower; Check Out The Video

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/17/2017
0
0


Kim Kardashian Reveals The Reason For Which She Didn’t Invite Her Surrogate To Baby Shower; Check Out The VideoSource: glamour.com

Kim Kardashian revealed why she didn’t invite the surrogate to the baby shower. The reason was the fact that this was the best thing for their kids. Kim discussed the issue on ‘The Real’ show.

Kim recently threw a baby shower for her future third child, whom she just revealed would be a girl, but one notable person seemed to be missing, and that was Kim’s surrogate.

 

To set the record straight, Kim went on The Real, and she talked about how using a surrogate raises a lot of complicated questions and issues for the whole family. Kim is also upset with her surrogate and they are arguing about the birthing.

‘I mean, even throwing my baby shower, I’m like do I throw a baby shower? What do I do? And I thought I wanted to because I wanted North to experience, you know, a party,’ Kim confessed.

‘Like something’s coming, someone’s coming. We’re going to welcome our little sister coming. And so that really got everyone in the mood.’

 

A few years ago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

While her fans had previously slammed her for not inviting her surrogate from at the celebration, Kim argued that there’s no guidebook on what the exact protocol is for surrogacy. ‘But there are no rules,’ Kim added.

Advertisement

‘And it’s like I saw online people were saying today like, ‘Did you invite your surrogate to the shower? Is she invited?’ And like what are the rules? There are no rules, and I’m trying to figure it all out. But I thought I wanted to be open about my experiences because it’s what I’m going through.’

Post Views: 0

Read more about kim kardashian The Real

Advertisement

You may also like
Blac Chyna Drops All Kardashian-Jenner Sisters From The Lawsuit…Except for Kim Kardashian
11/17/2017
Kim Kardashian Sold $10 Million Worth Of Perfume In One Day
11/17/2017
Kim Kardashian Names Khloe As Worst Dressed Sister While James Corden Names Kylie Jenner As Least Favorite
11/16/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *