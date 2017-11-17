Kim Kardashian Reveals The Reason For Which She Didn’t Invite Her Surrogate To Baby Shower; Check Out The Video

Kim Kardashian revealed why she didn’t invite the surrogate to the baby shower. The reason was the fact that this was the best thing for their kids. Kim discussed the issue on ‘The Real’ show.

Kim recently threw a baby shower for her future third child, whom she just revealed would be a girl, but one notable person seemed to be missing, and that was Kim’s surrogate.

To set the record straight, Kim went on The Real, and she talked about how using a surrogate raises a lot of complicated questions and issues for the whole family. Kim is also upset with her surrogate and they are arguing about the birthing.

‘I mean, even throwing my baby shower, I’m like do I throw a baby shower? What do I do? And I thought I wanted to because I wanted North to experience, you know, a party,’ Kim confessed.

‘Like something’s coming, someone’s coming. We’re going to welcome our little sister coming. And so that really got everyone in the mood.’

While her fans had previously slammed her for not inviting her surrogate from at the celebration, Kim argued that there’s no guidebook on what the exact protocol is for surrogacy. ‘But there are no rules,’ Kim added.

‘And it’s like I saw online people were saying today like, ‘Did you invite your surrogate to the shower? Is she invited?’ And like what are the rules? There are no rules, and I’m trying to figure it all out. But I thought I wanted to be open about my experiences because it’s what I’m going through.’