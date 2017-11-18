Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wedding Scent

Kim Kardashian wore her own self-titled fragrance to her wedding to Kanye West. She has released more perfumes since her original Kim Kardashian by Kim Kardashian – which retails at around $15-$20 – came out in 2010. It seems that the first one will always be her favorite.

When she was asked what she wore to her 2014 wedding, she told People that ”I think I wore my original Kim Kardashian signature fragrance. It’s one of my favorites.’

The perfume features notes of jasmine, gardenia, tuberose, and sandalwood, for her latest fragrances, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud.

‘That’s why this one kind of mirrors that — I got inspiration from [my signature fragrance when making] this one,’ she added.

Kim previously confessed that the bottles for her new fragrances are inspired by the healing crystals she discovered in the aftermath of being robbed at gunpoint over a year ago, while the gardenia scent is a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian because it was his favorite flower.

Kim also confessed that ‘I wanted a bottle that… just looks and feels like a healing crystal, something that would be calming and have good energy for you…’

‘My dad’s favorite flower was gardenia so he would always have it… I just remember coming home from school and seeing this dish that he had right when you walked in, and there was always gardenia flowers just floating in it, and I loved when he had those.’