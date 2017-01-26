Kim Kardashian Removes Her Breast Implants Despite Kanye’s Interdiction?

It looks like Kim Kardashian may have followed her sister Khloe’s example and removed her implants. But while Khloe got rid of her substantial butt, Kim seems to have opted for smaller breasts. Did the reality TV star really go against what Kanye West asked of her – not to do have any more surgery?

In recent photos taken by the paparazzi, Kim Kardashian is wearing a flannel shirt that would normally expose her ample bosom. However, compared to how we know the glamorous Kim to look like, it seems like there’s almost nothing there.

Kim’s was seen out in Los Angeles this week and she displayed a much smaller chest.

If we are to look back at past pictures of the Kardashian, let’s say, from 2014 when she was spotted wearing a similar flannel shirt, we can easily tell that her boobs are a lot smaller.

Last summer, there were reports according to which “lately, Kim’s breasts have been giving her a lot of problems.”

“When Kim was young and her boobs were these perky things, it was different,” the source stated.

“But after having two kids and breast feeding with the both of them, Kim really feels like her boobs have gotten out of hand,” added the insider.

“Kim says that her boobs hurt her back and she cannot live with the fact that she is starting to get stretch marks on her breasts.”

On the other hand, as fans already now, Kim’s husband, Kanye West has lost his mother Donda, in 2009 after she suffered complications following a routine plastic surgery procedure. Ever since then, the rapper is pretty weary of any type of procedure and has requested Kim to stay away from the knife.

“Kim has been constantly complaining about her body ever since she gave birth to Saint West in December,” the source shared.

Now, despite Kanye’s request not to have any more unnecessary surgeries, it looks like Kim still went ahead with the breast reduction.