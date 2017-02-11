Kim Kardashian Refuses To Move Into Her $20 Million Mansion. Read Why!

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, are putting the final touches on their $20 million Hidden Hills, California mansion, Kim doesn’t even want to move in anymore!

It looks like the reason is not so much her marital problems with Kanye West, but it has a lot more to do with the fact that she doesn’t feel safe enough living in it. After her terrifying Paris robbery, it’s not at not surprising that home security is very important for the reality TV star.

“Kim does not feel safe at this new place because it is so large. It is so spread out and it is going to cost them a fortune just for security,” claimed a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim and Kanye purchased the 20,000 square foot home, which includes a two-story playhouse for the kids, a movie theater, an indoor gym and basketball court and a full-service beauty salon – in 2014.

Kim Kardashian was infamously held at gunpoint in Paris on October 3, 2016, and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry.

After three months of isolation caused by her developing a case of PTSD, the Kardashian returned to the public life with a new outlook on life and with a fear that something like that might happen again.

Despite her worries, “Kanye has already started moving stuff into the new place,” the insider claimed.

“Kim is stuck because she knows that she is the one who wanted this palace to begin with, even though her family always told her it was a bit too much.”

For now, the family has been living in a rental mansion in Bel Air but the time to move into their own place is approaching fast.

“At this point, Kim is just tired of moving from place to place. She just wants something to call home and settle down into,” the insider explained, meaning that she may just take the risk despite her fear of being attacked in the new place.