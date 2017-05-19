Kim Kardashian Reaches 100 Million Followers Despite Huge Social Media Scandal

Kim Kardashian’s fame recently suffered a bit because of the controversial, unedited pictures of her butt but it looks like the scandal was not nearly enough to drag her down on social media. The Kardashian has just reached a huge milestone – 100 million followers on Instagram!

In order to mark the event and celebrate her personal record, Kim posted a cute picture of her daughter, North holding her very own Harry Potter wand!

Source: twitter.com

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo: “She has no clue what 100 million followers means but she’s excited cause I’m excited lol thanks for the follows and the love.”

In addition to the sweet snap of her little girl, Kim also tweeted a link to her favorite Insta posts featuring her family, including her kids and rapper husband Kanye West.

The mum-of-two also tweeted a website link to her favorite Instagram posts featuring her kids and husband Kanye.

“Can’t believe I reached 100 million Instagram followers, all thanks to YOU!, Get the stories behind my top pics,” she tweeted along with the website link.

Although it may seem like 100 million is a huge number that no one could ever beat, in fact, the reality TV star still needs quite a few more fans to catch up with other famous stars.

Selena Gomez currently has about 120 million followers, Ariana Grande stands at 105 million, and Beyonce and Taylor Swift both have 102 million.

Kim’s 100 million milestone comes after she was shamed on social media for her no-airbrush photos of her famous butt.

As a result, the woman lost no less than 100,000 followers after being accused of faking her Instagram pictures by using Photoshop and perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards.

“Absolutely unbelievable. Wake up and face reality. Photoshop is your best friend @KimKardashian,” one infuriated hater commented, while others also slammed her for having too much plastic surgery.

Another angry fan claimed Kim’s foul language makes her a bad example for young girls who look up to her and announced that not only would they unfollow but they wouldn’t even let their dog follow her.

Another former fan went so far as to compare Kim to her sister Kourtney, calling her “the natural one” and explaining Kim would also have looked that good if she stayed away from plastic surgery procedure.

Advertisement

What do you think of Kim managing to get 100 million followers despite the criticism she received not too long ago?