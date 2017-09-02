Kim Kardashian Puts Kendall Jenner On Blast For Making A Mistake With Pepsi Ad In The New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Kendall Jenner got schooled by the public because of her ill fated and tone-deaf Pepsi ad, and now she is taking some more heat from her own sister. Kim Kardashian told her that she made a huge mistake.

After she didn’t respond to public outcry over her Pepsi ad, we are now getting to see the fact that Kendall Jenner was affected by the whole backlash.

In the doomed ad, she handed a cop a can of Pepsi at a protest rally that made fans taunt her for using soda to prevent police brutality.

The ad was pulled after just one day of its release due to the negative attention.

Now we are hearing for the first time how badly it hurt her.

‘It feels like my life is over,’ she cried to her sister Kim Kardashian in a preview for the upcoming season of KUWTK, and Kim told her bluntly, ‘You made a mistake!’

Kim’s tone is not sympathetic at all, and she was dead serious that Kendall did something very wrong.

The model never apologized for the whole thing, and she didn’t even speak out publicly about the uproar when the ad debuted in April.

But it looks like she took it badly and she dealt with the pain privately.

Kim revealed in an August 2017 interview with the Hollywood Reporter that Kendall was ‘at home crying’ over how many haters piled on her, as she and the ad were mocked on Twitter.

‘We’re not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and her Pepsi ad, where I see her at home crying. But in the media, she looks another way because she’s not addressing it,’ Kim told the magazine.

It was probably a huge mistake for the model to look as she wasn’t sorry for the tone-deaf theme of the ad when the drama was going on. But now, thanks to the KUWTK cameras, we’re going to finally see how badly she was hurt by it and maybe people will understand the whole thing much better from her point of view as well.