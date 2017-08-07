Kim Kardashian Puts Husband Kanye On ‘Marriage Probation’ Before Baby Number Three’s Arrival

Kim and Kanye don’t want to give up yet. We have learned that the reality TV couple is doing whatever necessary to save their marriage – including going to therapy.

As Kimye get ready to welcome their surrogate baby, Kanye has reportedly agreed to a six-months-long ‘marriage probation’ to try and fix all of their marital problems.

One insider close to the Kardashian clan revealed that ever since Kanye’s breakdown, their relationship hasn’t been the same and that even reaching this point has been tough work.

But the fact that things between them have slightly improved since then is not enough – before having their third child, Kim and Kanye need to solve all of their issues.

The source explained that the stars are currently going to couple’s therapy and struggling to reconnect.

It looks like Kim is not the only one concerned that her marriage with the rapper might collapse any day now.

Apparently, most of the Kardashians are skeptical their relationship is strong enough to welcome a new addition to the family.

But the couple is doing everything they can to improve their marriage before baby number three arrives.

The source noted Kim and Kanye go out for romantic dinners at least once a week.

What also helps is that ‘Kim has stopped belittling and bitching at him and he is feeling more like the ‘man’ in the relationship again.’

Although they still have a long way to go, the pair will not stop until their marriage is stable enough.

Advertisement

Do you believe Kim and Kanye will manage to fix all of their issues before baby number three comes?