Kim Kardashian Proved She Truly Is A ‘Daddy’s Girl’ With Her Latest Kimoji Drop, Just In Time For Father’s Day

Kim Kardashian always said that she is a daddy’s girl and now she also dropped some new merchandise to prove it! Just in time for Father’s Day, she released a brand new line of ‘Daddy’s Girl’ Kimoji merch, and it is entirely dedicated to fathers, zaddys, and daughters everywhere.

Her new line features everything from iPhone cases to t-shirts and a key chain complete with a photo of Little Keeks. It also includes a gold Daddy Money Fidget Spinner.

DADDY'S GIRL DROP NOW AVAILABLE AT KIMOJI.COM 💘 A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Meanwhile, the new line comes just a few days after Kim talked about the strategy used for her apps, lines, and technology when she admitted that she is very hands-on in everything she puts out.

Just recently, she sat down with Steve Forbes and the Forbes Women Summit, and she revealed the fact that she is a hundred percent involved and this is very prideful to her. Being a business owner is incredibly important for the star.

During the discussion which was titled Evolving the Empire: Kim Kardashian West on Reigning Supreme, she expressed the high importance of social media for her brand.

‘Social media is the most important tool to building your brand. Social media requires you to be authentic and listen, especially when it comes to building your brand. That was powerful to me. It was a marker to prove to me how hard I really have worked. I’m not saying everyone needs a cover to make them feel like they really achieved something, but I think for all the scrutiny that’s out there.’

Along the way, Kim has proven to be a brilliant business woman as she launched more perfumes and obtained several endorsements deals with various companies.

Being the family girl that she is, she also collaborated with her sisters for a Sears and QVC fashion line and together with her sisters she also owns three DASH boutiques.

After she became a mother, this is the most important thing in her life now as she often says that she enjoys being a mom and spending time at home with her family. She confessed that she is blessed to have the support of her family in everything that she is doing.