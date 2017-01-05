Advertisement
Kim Kardashian Posts Goofy Snapchat As Part of Return to Social Media

Kate Frost Posted On 01/05/2017
Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Snap to Snapchat FansSource: IntoTheGloss

As we reported earlier, 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian, recently made her triumphant return to social media, posting a stunning image of herself with husband Kanye West and children North and Saint. It was the first image published to her Instagram account and other socials after the starlet took a three-month break following a traumatic robbery in Paris last year.

And now, the brunette starlet appears to have returned in full force, taking to popular video app Snapchat to post a 7-second video of herself with siblings Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at dinner with her giant family, including mom and manager Kris Jenner.

Kardashian-West appears to use the face altering filter and laughs uncontrollably at her appearance whilst posting to her millions of viewers on the app.

She is joined by her sisters and their friends at dinner.

The reality star and bonafide queen of social media has posted several times to her Instagram account in the last 48-hours, sharing images of her children, ripped jeans, gym attire and shoes.

