Kim Kardashian Posts First Piece Of This Years’ Family Christmas Card, Featuring Adorable Son Saint West!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 12/01/2017
To see the famous Kardashian card this year, fans will have to wait until the very Christmas morning! The reality TV star took to social media today to post the first photo of her 25 Days of Christmas series, and it featured her adorable son Saint.

In the snap, the almost 2-year-old is surrounded by huge (compared to him) brown packages and looks over his shoulder at the camera.

Kim and Kanye’s son wears nothing but a pair of jeans while the pic also features half of a very tall Christmas tree!

Check it out!

The tweet suggests that a part of the family Christmas card will be released every day until Christmas, just like puzzle pieces so we’ll be able to see the whole thing on December 25!

‘[I organized the Christmas card this year] and I will never do it again. Just to wrangle up ever single family member was exhausting. I thought it’d be really easy. It was really tough. But it will be a good one this year, I think our best yet,’ Kim revealed earlier in the month, adding that there was a lot of drama going on while shooting for the card.

Grandma MJ is also going to be part of it!

Are you excited to discover more pieces of the Kardashian Christmas card as days go by?

