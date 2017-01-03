Kim Kardashian posts first Instagram picture after the Paris attack

Three months after the Paris trauma, Kim Kardashian West has returned to social media with a lovely picture of her family.

The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram a photo of her with her husband, Kanye, and their two kids, daughter North, age three, and son Saint, one year old. All four of them were dressed in white and Kim wrote in the description “family”.

It was her first post on the social network after the terrible Paris heist, an incident that happened three months ago. Kim used the time to focus on her family and recover after the trauma, one that was clearly scary.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Without millions of dollars of jewelry, but with her health intact, Kim Kardashian made a long-awaited return to social media. In her absence, her website and app didn’t stay outdated, with her family and friends taking care of it.

Caring for her fans, Kim also released on Tuesday a two-and-a-half-minute video on her website/app where people could take a peak on her lifestyle at home. The video montage includes footage shot both before and after the Oct. 3 incident during Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian presents her family-loving side just after rumors of a possible divorce have emerged. Kanye spent a week in a hospital, being treated for “exhaustion” and everybody shouted that a possible crisis is growing inside the West family. But the 39-year-old rapper has been feeling better lately and all the drama has vanished. On Sunday, they flew to Oklahoma City to visit West’s mother’s grave, so the perfect couple pose is back again.

Kim and Kanye are looking great together and would be a shame for such a solid couple to end up having problems because the singer didn’t had good care of himself last year.