Music

Kim Kardashian Plots Revenge Against Taylor Swift: Her Plan Includes Kanye West Retaliating

Posted On 08/25/2017
529 Views
taylor-swift-kim-kardashianSource: gq.com

Following Taylor Swift’s shocking Look What You Made Me Do diss track drop, we have found out that Kim Kardashian wants her rapper husband to fight back by releasing a rap track of his own. One source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that Kim was not at all impressed with the song.

In fact, she kept wondering whether or not the lyrics are all about her hubby.

‘What are her lyrics even about? Is the whole song about Kanye?’ she asked her pals, seemingly outraged.

Apparently, the reality TV star believes Taylor’s attempt to throw shade at Kanye West is ‘pathetic,’ and she wants him to release a response track right away.

But while it sounds like Kim is even more upset than Kanye, she wants him to be the one retaliating.

The plan is for her to seem too above the scandal to even address it and to push West to say anything about it or act in any way.

As fans may remember, back in 2016, Kanye and Taylor’s feud escalated when the rapper included lyrics that were clearly meant to attack the pop star.

‘I feel like me, and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**ch famous,’ he rapped in the song Famous.

Now, the insider explained that Kim is super glad she recorded the infamous phone call between Swift and her husband as she believes Taylor is a fake and a liar.

Do you think Kanye will release his own diss track in response to Taylor’s lyrical attack soon?

