Kim Kardashian Plans To Have Surgery To Have Her Third Baby – Watch The Clip Here!

Kim Kardashian has had a change of heart. She has said that she is perfectly happy with having just 2 children in the past. In a new clip from the April 2nd episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians, the celebrity tells her family about her plan to undergo surgery so she can have another child.

Kim and Kanye are the parents of two children now, North who is 3-years-old, and Saint who is 15 months.

The reality star told her family including Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie she will go in to repair her uterus so she can become pregnant again. She said, “Isn’t that exciting?”

Her family seemed a bit cautious and worried almost to the point of disbelief in what Kim was saying. Everyone in the family thought she was done with children, and they wouldn’t want her to risk her life for another child.

Apparently, the alleged surgery would be high-risk. The chance of fatality would be high, but she would be able to get pregnant. The surgery involves repairing a hole in her uterus and fixing scar tissue.

Kim told the camera’s that having more children would definitely be a battle. She has struggled enough in labor with former children, and the doctors had warned her, another pregnancy would put her life in danger.

Watch the video here:

Kim suffered from a pregnancy complication with her daughter North the most.

The reality star’s son Saint was also in a dangerous position during her second pregnancy and she underwent a procedure to have the baby turned in the right position to avoid complications during labor.

It looks like Kim is planning to carry on anyway despite the orders of the doctors. She mentioned she wants another child for her young children to grow up with and is willing to risk everything!