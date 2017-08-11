Kim Kardashian Planning Another ‘Break The Internet’ Photo Shoot: She is Feeling ‘Sexier Than Ever’

Kim Kardashian is planning another photo shoot that will break the Internet. She is feeling sexier than ever, and she wants to show off her body for a whole new reason than before.

Whether you’re a fan of hers or not, she definitely knows how to make a fashion statement.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

She caused a stir when she posed totally naked in Paper Magazine’s Winter 2014 issue, and she plans to push the limits once again.

‘Kim looks and feels sexier than ever. She is planning another fabulous photo shoot like the one she did with Paper Magazine where she infamously broke the internet,’ a Calabasas insider said.

‘She has been working her butt off ever since giving birth to Saint and she is ready to flaunt her hot body again. Her birthday is coming up in a few months. She will be turning 37, and she is hoping to have something done by then.’

The insider also added that her goal is not just to flaunt what she has been working so hard to achieve. Her goal is to inspire mothers everywhere to be the best versions of themselves.

Kim appeared in photos made by the Frech photographer Jean-Paul Goude who made sure to capture a few pictures of her naked body.

Lately, she has been putting lots of work at the gym, and she was even eating right while keeping her schedule as busy as always.

She last dropped jaws in her curve-hugging gown at Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday party, held in LA on August 9.

I worked out today. Been like two weeks. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Kim also showed off her enviable abs while grabbing some food at an LA diner while her hubby Kanye West.

She looked very hot while rocking an all-black ensemble, featuring a sexy bandeau and high-waist bottoms.

Kim is the proud mother of North, 4, and Saint, who recently turned 1, and she didn’t waste any time getting back into tip-top shape! We are extremely curious about what she has in mind for her next sizzling photo shoot.