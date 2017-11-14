Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Surrogacy, Claims It’s Much Harder Than Being Pregnant!

The reality TV star opened up about her experience expecting a child via a surrogate. According to Kim, even though both of her prior pregnancies have been very difficult and had taken a toll on her physical health, she admitted that adjusting to a surrogate was even harder!

‘Anyone that thinks it’s just the easy way out is completely wrong. I think it’s so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control….. Knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it is hard for me. So, it is definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area,’ the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb revealed.

She also admitted that she did not anticipate the type of hardships she’d have to go through.

That being said, despite the fact that she hated to be pregnant the first two times, if she would’ve been able to do it again she would’ve preferred it.

Still, Kim is grateful for the advancement of technology that gives her the opportunity to welcome a third addition to the family.

As for how the children are reacting to the sibling news, Kim revealed North West is super excited, while, Saint, of course, doesn’t really get what is going on for now.

‘I do not know if they do not feel it as much because they don’t really see my big belly and hear me complaining every two seconds. But, we do talk about it a lot, so I think they’re really excited. I think my son; I don’t know how he’s going to react because he does not get it yet, but my daughter’s really excited.’

To make it more real, for her and for the rest of the family, Kim even had a tea-party themed baby shower complete with gorgeous pink cherry trees.