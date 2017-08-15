FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner chris brown kristen stewart drake blake shelton ellen degeneres ben affleck t.i. briana dejesus kanye west peggy sulahian christina el moussa angelina jolie khloe kardashian abby lee miller beyonce rihanna jay-z bernice burgos brad pitt tameka cottle gwen stefani tyler baltierra
Home » Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Obsesses Over Making Her Unborn Twins The Most Famous Babies Ever!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/15/2017
3
785 Views
1


Kim KardashianSource: lifeandstylemag.com

One source says Kim wants her yet unborn twins to be the most famous babies in the world! We have learned that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is also expecting twins, not too long after Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed a set of babies!

Apparently, the new additions to the famous family are set to contribute to their brand as soon as they open their eyes.

As expected from the Kardashians, Kim has already mapped out their entire future, and it looks like they will continue the reality TV tradition.

The insider claimed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is frustrated by how in the center of attention Bey is because of her twin babies and is determined to make hers even more famous.

Despite the rumors that having a new kid, or kids, was supposed to help Kim and Kanye fix their marriage, the race for money and fame may actually drive them apart even more.

But Kim is convinced doing this will bring them closer as a family.

With that being said, she’s allegedly already working on creating a show titled Meet the Wests aside from also starting the process of patenting the twins’ names for their future clothing line and endorsement deals!

‘She has told Kanye she will replicate her ‘momager’ Kris Jenner by managing the family. She wants to start as soon as possible so they can maximize their star potential.’

It seems like Kim is really frantic to turn the twins into new money making machines considering KUWK is in its last season, and ratings haven’t been the greatest.

Advertisement

Just last month the pair announced their surrogate was three months pregnant and now Kim is already planning out their entire lives!

Post Views: 785

Read more about kanye west kim kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Shocked’ By Mom-Shaming After Leaving Kids To Party With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima
08/16/2017
Still In Love Lamar Odom Plans To Ruin Ex Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Wedding
08/15/2017
Kim Kardashian Can’t Stop Showing Off How Great Her Butt Looks In A Sexy Jumpsuit
08/15/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

K. Spires
08/15/2017 at 8:28 pm
Reply

Ummm…Did THEY actually confirm that their surrogate was pregnant? If so, when? I never heard it was official.


SPARKLE
08/15/2017 at 6:18 pm
Reply

This is kinda borderline insane SINGLE WHITE FEMALE STUFF lol (even though I loved that movie). I wouldn’t want to be her friend if I was Bey this scary we not kids promising to get married at the same time our kids. No stop it get some control. With all the Momager mess where was love my children keep them out the limelight. Just WILD & SAD


JP
08/15/2017 at 6:05 pm
Reply

Gosh how I detest her. Please make the Kardashians go away. The most irritating family on earth. I’m so glad to see twitter bashing her today after she defended that racist POS.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *