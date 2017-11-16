Kim Kardashian Names Khloe As Worst Dressed Sister While James Corden Names Kylie Jenner As Least Favorite

Kim Kardashian has been revealing a lot of interesting things on her recent press tour that included stops at “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The famous mogul played a game that forced her to come clean in a game of “Spill Your Guts” with the host.

Kardashian was forced to choose between drinking bird saliva or ranking her famous family from best to worst dressed. She understandably chose to do the later.

In order from best to worst dressed, Kim said: Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

She immediately apologized after citing that Khloe was going to “kill her.”

On episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim expressed that she wasn’t the biggest fan of Khloe’s fashion sense because it reminded her of her own clothing choices years ago!

Meanwhile, James Corden was forced to choose between the bird saliva or naming his least favorite sister.

Without any hesitation, Corden revealed: “Kylie Jenner! She pulled out of the show. She was gonna come, she didn’t come. F*** her, she’s the one!”

During the game, Kim Kardashian also spoke about Kanye’s most embarrassing habit which is falling asleep all the time.

Mrs. West explained: “He falls asleep everywhere and it gets very embarrassing when we’re in a parent teacher conference or a doctor’s appointment or at a meeting that he’s like bringing me to meet fashion designers I’ve never met before and he’s snoring.”

It seems like Kanye is so busy working on new music that he doesn’t have time to sleep.

This comes after the soon-to-be mother of three accidentally spilled the beans about the sex of the baby that their surrogate is having on a visit to “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

Spoiler alert: It’s a girl!

Who do you think is the best and worst dressed Kardashian sister?