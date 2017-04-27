Kim Kardashian May Ditch Jewelry Forever! “I Don’t Care About That Stuff Anymore”

Kim Kardashian had some interesting revelations for the host of the Ellen DeGeneres show. As everyone knows by now, Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year, but according to Kim, it has changed her for the better.

On today’s show, the 36-year-old reality star gave an emotional account of her terrifying experience and revealed what the event taught her.

Kim said, “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I’m such a different person.”

She explained her past-self as overly materialistic and the scary experience shined a light on her ostentatious ways.

She said, “I just don’t care about that stuff anymore.”

The famous Paris robbery led the mother of two children to rethink her accessorizing, especially while traveling.

The reality TV star admitted the incident taught her not to draw too much attention to her personal wealth.

She admitted, “I truly don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again.”

Kim said, “my whole life has changed as far as how I travel. I never thought that I’d need security staying outside my door.”

According to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, she has several bodyguards who are employed even while she sleeps.

Not only did the celebrity discuss the robbery, but Kim also used the interview as an outlet to express sympathy for her mother Kris Jenner, who was criticized heavily in Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir.

She said her “heart breaks” for the way her mom was portrayed in the tell-all book.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Caitlyn released a new memoir in which she criticized Kris Jenner for allegedly treating her like a “punching bag.”

The reality TV star didn’t have nice things to say about Ellen either. The former Olympian claimed Ellen had taken Caitlyn’s words out of context to smear her reputation.