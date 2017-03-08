Kim Kardashian Makes Her Film Debut On ‘Ocean’s Eight’ By Bearing Her Butt!

Kim Kardashian has not changed so much after the infamous Paris robbery, and the reality TV star is back at trying to capture everybody’s attention by being over the top!

As you may already know, “The Keeping Up with the Kardashians” went through nightmare moments back in October of last year when she was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry while in her hotel suite in France. Considering that the whole heist happened because she was too open on social media and she often boasted about her riches, it was presumed that Kim would become more modest.

However, the star is apparently over it and she is not afraid to expose her assets once again!

While filming for Ocean’s Eight on Monday, March 6, Kim wore her infamous Givenchy gown once again, exposing her butt!

The Kardashian was ready for her big screen cameo!

The well-known movie starring Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter got a reboot and Kim is excited to make her film debut.

Kim has also previously shot a few scenes for the movie in New York City.

The star who is never shy to bare it all gave the onlookers a peek at her famous booty without any problems.

After months of isolating herself after the terrifying Paris heist that left her with PTSD, the star is finally over the drama and back to being herself. Kim is ready to prove to all of her followers that she is fine by appearing in a big production movie!

However, she also tried to be more grounded before hair and makeup were done by wearing casual clothes on set.