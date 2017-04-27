FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Kardashian Loses 100,000 Followers After Release Of “Fake” Air Brushed Picture

Todd Malm Posted On 04/27/2017
Kim Kardashian In A Cover PhotoSource: IntoTheGloss.com

Kim Kardashian lost 100,000 Instagram followers after backlash over allegedly “unairbrushed” pictures that have taken over the internet this week.

Some people think the images were released to generate more publicity for the reality TV star, where other critics stated the pictures are proof Kim K has been tampering with her photos to create an unrealistic image of herself.

The pictures in question were taken on a recent trip to Mexico, and they show Kim with cellulite on her behind.

Fans have pointed out it’s completely normal to see Kim looking anything but flawless in every picture, and the unairbrushed photos show what she really looks like leading fans to think she is fake and is “misleading” them.

One angry commenter wrote, “absolutely unbelievable. Wake up and face reality. Photoshop is your best friend @KimKardashian.”

Others accused her of having plastic surgery, saying, “Kim you make me feel sick talking about your flawless body when you run to the plastic surgeon for everything.” The commenter went on to say Kim is lying.

Kim is one of the most followed celebrities in the world with almost 100 million followers, exactly 1/3 of the United States population.

To lose 100,000 fans isn’t going to affect her already massive following, but is it possible her social media crown is slowly being removed?

Some fans have rushed to her defense saying “everyone has cellulite.”

A commenter said the pictures make her feel a lot better about herself because she realizes she has a body just like Kim Kardashian.

Another commenter stated in Kim’s defense that she is incredibly sorry the KUWK star has to deal with everyone shaming her all of the time regarding her body.

Will Kim be able to get her followers back? Only time will tell. One thing is for certain, some of her fans are certainly mad about the new photos.

