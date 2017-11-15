Kim Kardashian Lets The Gender Of Her Third Child Slip – Check Out The Video

It’s finally confirmed! Kim Kardashian is expecting a baby girl via surrogate with her husband, Kanye West.

She accidentally revealed the sex of her third child during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kim was talking about her recent cherry blossom-themed baby shower when she accidentally let slip the baby’s gender.

Kim confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that she threw the baby shower over the weekend so that her daughter North could look forward to the arrival of the new baby.

‘People brought toys and gifts, and she was opening them all up the next day, and she said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room, and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all okay for baby sister,” Kim said.

Ellen responded, ‘She’s a toy tester… and you just told us it’s a girl.’

Kim smiled and confirmed that her unborn baby is a girl. She told Ellen, ‘North is excited about that.’

Kim also admitted she and Kanye decided to use a surrogate for their third child after she suffered life-threatening complications with her two pregnancies.

A few years ago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

She revealed that they’re struggling to come up with a name for their unborn child.

‘At the baby shower, I was like, ‘I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there is something that sticks,” Kim said.

‘We’re freaking out; we have no name.’ Despite not having a name chosen, Kim said her daughter was keen on one particular name. ‘She has a toy, a llama,’ she told Ellen.

Advertisement

‘She named it Star West. She names everything Star West.’ But it’s unlikely that Kim would use the name for the much-anticipated baby as she said she’s ‘not vibing on it.’